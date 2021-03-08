Centre’s bias against TS in education sector too: KTR

HYDERABAD

08 March 2021

TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao has alleged that the Centre has heaped injustice on Telangana in case of education sector along with other sectors by not keeping the promises made to the State during its formation.

Speaking to heads of educational institutions and teachers associations here on Monday, he highlighted the progress of education sector in Telangana under the TRS government. He stated that the government had established 672 residential schools to provide quality education to the students belonging to marginalised sections since 2014. He explained that the State government was spending about ₹1.2 lakh on each of 4.3 lakh students studying in the 970 residential educational institutions in the State. Further, ₹350 crore was allocated for construction of buildings to 240 residential schools/colleges and extending post-matric scholarships to about 15 lakh students.

Rebutting allegations of Opposition parties on the fee-reimbursement scheme, he said ₹12,800 crore was spent on it during the last six years, besides clearing arrears of ₹1,800 crore pertaining to the previous Congress Government period. The government had also revised mess charges from school to university level benefiting about 18 lakh students and about 3,850 students were provided with overseas scholarships.

Giving more details, Mr. Rama Rao said 53 new Degree and 11 Polytechnic colleges were also estalished in the State during the last six years. Five new government medical colleges were also opened since 2014 against only five colleges set up in 65 years before formation of Telangana.

Highlighting the fact of filling 1.33 government posts during the last six years in addition to creation of lakhs of jobs in the private sectors, Mr. Rama Rao requested graduates to support TRS candidates in the MLC elections to two Graduates’ Constituencies.