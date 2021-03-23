Centre ignored Telangana on industrial development: KTR

Hyderabad

23 March 2021 20:07 IST

State did not get any benefit under Aatma Nirbhar Bharat package, says Minister

Alleging that the Central government was not honouring its own laws, the IT and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao said there was no support for industrial development of Telangana in spite of the assurances given in the AP Reorganisation Act.

Replying to questions in the Assembly on Tuesday, he said Telangana’s interests were ignored by the Centre in the last six years despite the new State creating avenues for attracting investments. At least now the Central government should take note of the promises made and provide special incentives for industries being grounded in Telangana. Further attacking the Centre, the Minister rejected the Central government’s claim on the ₹ 20 lakh crore package for industrial promotion under Aatma Nirbhar Bharat package. He said no one knows who benefited under that package, but Telangana did not get any benefit. That package helped some street vendors to receive loans up to ₹ 10,000 and no industry or individuals have received help, he said.

The Minister said that the TS-iPASS scheme had opened windows for hassle-free establishment of industries and in the last six years 15,326 industries got approval. Telangana attracted investments to the tune of ₹ 2.13 lakh crore under the scheme and about 15.52 lakh jobs were created, both direct and indirect. He said 11,954 industries have commenced their operations with an investment of around ₹ 97,405 crore and 7.67 lakh persons were employed in them as of now.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr Rama Rao reiterated the government’s commitment to decentralise industrialisation, promoting establishment of industries in backward areas and for this special incentives are being offered. The Telangana Academy of Skill and Knowledge (TASK) was in the job of offering skill development programmes in several sectors for the unemployed youth.