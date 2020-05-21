CCMB testing twin modules to fight virus

HYDERABAD

21 May 2020 23:18 IST

Working on sequencing coronavirus strain, establishing cell culture platform to grow virus at labs

CSIR-CCMB, in the forefront of the scientific community’s coordinated battle against COVID-19, is working on two twin modules these days.

One is sequencing of the coronavirus strain in large numbers to check for the varied ones prevalent across the country.

“We have about 250 samples right now and we hope to get up to five times more in the next couple of weeks to understand and isolate the virus strains that are spreading and those which are causing the asymptomatic cases among the infected,” said director Rakesh Mishra.

The premier research institute at Habsiguda here has already got the virus isolates from Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Hyderabad, while sister CSIR labs have samples from New Delhi and Punjab/Haryana. It is now seeking COVID-19 strains from places like Indore and Ahmedabad, where the virus appears to be acting differently on the affected persons.

The second project is to establish the cell culture platform to grow the virus within the confines of the labs. This and genome data study of all the virus variants prevalent across the country will give the complete genome data profile for scientists to work on antibodies, potential drugs or vaccines.

Dr. Mishra is categorical in stating that unless “we may luckily chance upon a miracle drug of treating the virus that will be a pleasant surprise,” the possibility of a drug effective in treating a particular illness, doing the same for another is remote. What is quite probable is to try a combination of available anti-viral drugs.

“For instance, we are treating HIV patients through a combination of various drugs but then it took years of research before we found the way,” he pointed out. Similarly, finding a vaccine is a distant possibility, considering the stringent testing norms required for use on humans.

“Even for proven vaccines, there are at times issues of negative reactions. So, scientists are very careful before validating any potential vaccine claims,” he said.

Meanwhile, research is also into understanding how our traditional medicine systems tackled such pandemics before. “Thanks to our available resources we can validate on the efficacy of the drugs in a few days,” the director added.