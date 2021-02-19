Caution sounded against forest fire

19 February 2021 00:03 IST

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests R.Sobha has put the district level officials on alert about the possibility of forest fires in the upcoming summer months, and asked them to take all precautionary measures required to prevent such accidents.

Addressing a video conference with circle level and district level forest officials on Thursday, Ms.Sobha asked the officials to identify fire prone regions, and increase surveillance.

She issued directions for increased foot patrolling by the forest staff, and measures to spread awareness among the wayfarers about the behaviour that could lead to fire accidents.

When fire is reported, ground truthing should be done to ascertain the causes. Fire tenders and quick response teams should be kept available in each district, she added.

The PCCF also reviewed water availability for the wildlife, preparations for Haritha Haram, project clearances and other issues, during the video conference.