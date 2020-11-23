Case against TNGO’s society for encroaching govt. land

KHAMMAM

23 November 2020 21:58 IST

The Revenue Department has decided to file criminal cases against some key members of the managing committee of the town-based TNGO’s House Building Society over alleged encroachment of 8.39 acres of government land in Khammam urban and rural mandals, department sources said.

Acting on specific complaints filed by some employees, the district administration recently ordered a detailed inquiry by a four-member panel of senior officials into the allegations of irregularities in allotment of plots by the managing committee of the society several years ago.

The office-bearers of the society, however, strongly refuted the charges and maintained that house sites were allotted to the eligible members in the land allotted for the purpose without any deviation.

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile, the four-member inquiry panel submitted its report based on a joint field-based survey to the higher-ups.

When contacted, Khammam in-charge Revenue Divisional Officer Suryanarayana told The Hindu that the four-member committee detected encroachment of 8.39 acres of government land including 4.13 acres in Khammam urban and 4.26 acres in Khammam rural mandals.

“Land grabbing cases will be registered against 16 key members of the managing committee of the society in the respective police stations,” he said.