Carolling to promote mental well-being, spread holiday cheer

December 19, 2022 12:13 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - HYDERABAD

A fund-raising event titled ‘Carols for Charity’ was organised at InOrbit mall, Cyberabad, on Saturday evening and drew an overwhelming response from people. The key agenda was to raise funds for promotion of activities on mental well-being and facilitate setting up of mental health and cyber security clubs in schools and colleges.

It was organised by youth organisation Yes We Can, Nicholas Social Welfare Society and King’s College London Alumni Community-Hyderabad in collaboration with the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate and Society for Cyberabad Security Council as part of ‘Project MIND’.

The event featured a city-based youth band to present Christmas instrumentals in keeping with the holiday season.

Founder-president of Yes We Can and King’s College London Alumni Community-Hyderabad, Stephen Anurag said, “This one-year project aims at developing a practice-based and data-driven curriculum on the measures for promoting mental well-being and cyber security concepts among the youth and students in a proposed association with the Mind UK and local stakeholders, including the police and civil societies.”

“While the G20 countries focus on India this year, our mission for localising the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals through initiatives like this could be a success story which may be presented on a global platform through partnership between the NGOs, local governments, the academia and peer groups,” said Nicholas Social Welfare Society founding member Shaun D’Souza.

Yes We Can members Boya Teja and Jason Abishek apart from Madhapur SHO Tirupathi and SI Avinash were present.