Cancer run organisers bag two Guinness records

29 October 2020 00:04 IST

Organisers of Grace Cancer Run, held recently to generate awareness on breast cancer, bagged two Guinness World Records.

The records announced by Guinness World Records adjudicators on Wednesday are for accruing ‘Most live viewers for a female health awareness lesson on YouTube as part of Cancer Awareness Drive’, and for ‘Most videos of people running or jogging uploaded to Facebook in one hour as part of Cancer Awareness Drive’.

People from over 115 countries virtually participated in the run held on October 10. It was a joint initiative of Grace Cancer Foundation, Apollo Hospitals, Collective Power of One International, and Andhra Pradesh police. The theme of the third edition of the run was ‘Beat Cancer, Beyond COVID-19’.

