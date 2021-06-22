Call to join second phase of ‘Project No Fever’

HYDERABAD

22 June 2021 19:56 IST

Project started last year as a community-based initiative to fight viral fevers in twin cities

Indian Institute of Public Health (IIPH)-Hyderabad, in partnership with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Dakshas Foundation and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, has invited educational institutions, residential welfare associations, gated communities and non-governmental organisations to join, volunteer and support the second extended phase of ‘Project No Fever’.

The project started last year as a community-based initiative to fight viral fevers in the twin cities and is aimed at creating and designing integrated community-based vector containment strategies to support, empower and create awareness to reduce incidence of dengue fever and its complications, said IIPH-Hyderabad director G.V.S. Murthy.

Dengue and COVID-19 share common clinical and laboratory features, confusing diagnosis and management and also exist as co-infection exhibiting illness with overlapping signs and symptoms such as fever and aches which can cause confusion and may contribute to the delay in the diagnosis and treatment.

Advertising

Advertising

Considering this dual risk, in addition to prevention and control measures, it is critical to be aware about the symptoms, warning signs, and basic home care to ensure protection of oneself and their families. Nearly 2,000 persons, including 900 school children, and 20 RWAs participated through webinars on dengue control and prevention in the first phase.

A total of 2,173 cases were reported in 2020 while from January to May this year, 237 cases were reported in Telangana. In GHMC region, there were 141 cases in January to June 2020 before the programme began and 219 cases were reported in the next six months of last year. Recently in the post programme period from January to May 2021, only 39 cases were reported as per GHMC data.

“Decrease in cases could be possibly attributed to the increased awareness among the residents due to collaborative efforts of ‘Project No Fever’ along with extensive fumigation and anti-larval operations carried out by GHMC,” Dr Murthy said, in a press release.

One can contact via Telegram and WhatsApp (77021-69118) or send an e-mail to ‘projectnofever@iiphh.org’ to participate in the project.