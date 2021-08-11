Burglar nabbed, gold and silver worth ₹18L seized

HYDERABAD

11 August 2021 20:00 IST

Accused has been committing offences since 1991

The South Zone Task Force arrested a house burglar, and seized 36.5 tolas of gold ornaments and around 1 kg silver ornaments, estimated to be worth ₹18 lakh, from his possession.

Police identified the accused as Mohammed Saleem alias Sunil Shetty (46), a resident of Nawab Saheb Kunta. He is a painter by profession.

According to the police, as many as 12 offences, which took place in Hyderabad and Rachakonda police commissionerates, were detected after his arrest. The accused has been committing offences since 1991. In 2018, the Preventive Detention Act was invoked against him.

Explaining his modus operandi, police said that the accused targeted houses belonging to those from middle class and lower-middle class background. He would break locks using a screw driver and cutting pliers.

He was handed over to the Chandrayangutta police for further action.