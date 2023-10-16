BRS is running Telangana like a private limited company, says Rajnath Singh

October 16, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

Training his guns at the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Defence Minister Rajnath Singh accused those at the helm in the ruling BRS dispensation of running Telangana like a “private limited company steeped in corruption and nepotism”.

Mr. Singh addressed a public meeting christened ‘Jana Garjana’ in Jammikunta town of Karimnagar district on Monday afternoon to drum up support for the BJP in poll-bound Telangana.

“Corruption is all pervasive under the present BRS regime, be it in the ‘Dharani’ portal or any other programme of the ruling dispensation,” Mr. Singh charged, alleging that the allegations against the BRS regime had sparked a debate over the menace of corruption all the way to New Delhi.

“There is no smoke without fire,” Mr. Singh quipped, adding that people would not tolerate the corruption-ridden family rule any longer. “Our BJP candidate Eatala Rajender emerged victorious in the Huzurabad bypoll in 2021 despite the flagrant abuse of power by the BRS,” the Union Minister alleged, while praising Mr. Rajender who holds the post of the State BJP election management committee chairman.

“The country has witnessed accelerated and sustained development under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last nine years. Currently, India is the fifth largest economy in the world, and it is poised to become the world’s third largest economy by 2027-28,” he asserted, adding that the BJP has translated its promises into reality, such as the construction of a Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Digital mapping of lands is in progress across the country under the ‘Bhu Svamitva’ scheme which will facilitate determination of clear ownership of property and help farmers obtain bank loans in a hassle-free manner, Mr Singh noted.

Taking a swipe at BRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, Mr. Singh asked, “What happened to your promises of unemployment allowance to the jobless youth, allotment of three acres of land each to landless Dalit families, and so on?”

“They (BRS leadership) should apologise to the unemployed youths for the TSPSC exam question paper leak and the government’s failure to give them an unemployment allowance and create jobs,” he said.

Mr. Singh went on to accuse the BRS and the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) of pursuing “opportunistic and divisive politics to serve their selfish political interests”. “The BJP is striving to propel India’s development and welfare of all countrymen based on justice and humanity,” he added.

Union Minister and BJP State president G. Kishan Reddy and Mr. Rajender spoke at the rally.

