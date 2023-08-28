Brief spell of rain in Hyderabad 

August 28, 2023 08:05 am | Updated 08:05 am IST - HYDERABAD

A brief spell of light rain (2.5-15mm) and thunderstorms was reported across various parts of the city on Sunday, bringing respite from the heat.

The rain lasted for about 20 minutes, with downpour in isolated parts of Malkajgiri, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, Chandrayangutta and Uppal, around 8.30 p.m.

Malkajgiri reported a maximum 10 mm rainfall, followed by L.B. Nagar and Secunderabad, as per the Telangana State Development Planning Society rainfall record in GHMC limits. Rain was also reported in Sanathnagar, Ameerpet, Kondapur, Shamshabad, and in parts of Bahadurpura, Falaknuma and Barkas.

The brief spell brought much-needed relief from prevailing daytime temperatures. The heat-induced thunderstorms in Rangareddy district moved towards the western part of Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri and Nalgonda districts.

