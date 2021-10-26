Break your silence on KCR: Bandi Sanjay urges intellectuals

HYDERABAD

26 October 2021 23:25 IST

‘People are suffering due to the autocratic rule of the CM’

State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Bandi Sanjay has called upon intellectuals to speak up as their silence had led to an autocratic rule in Telangana.

Speaking at a meeting of intellectuals of Huzurabad town, Mr. Sanjay said that the arrogance of the governance reflected in Siddipet Collector’s ‘unconstitutional warnings’ to officials and seed dealers. “It is time the intellectuals break their silence and start questioning as people are suffering due to the arrogant rule of the Chief Minister,” he said.

Seeking support to BJP candidate Eatala Rajender, he said that BJP’s win in Huzurabad was a necessity and good for democracy in Telangana. The meeting was attended by former Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao, BJP Telangana in-charge Tarun Chug, former MP A.P. Jithender Reddy, and former Minister Chandrashekhar, among others.

He said that the Central government has maximum share in the State’s developmental programmes while the TRS government had full share in the excise income. He said Eatala Rajender though comes from a Leftist background, was inducted into the BJP as there was a collective need to fight against KCR and his autocratic rule.

Mr. Sanjay alleged that the Chief Minister was the first traitor of Telangana as he had compromised with the AP Chief Minister on the Telangana share of water. Due to his inefficiency Telangana was awarded just 299 tmc though it had the rightful claim of 575 tmc.

Instead of providing jobs the TRS government has removed 22,000 scavengers while employees of 104 and 108 services had not received salaries for the last six months. Paying salaries on the first of every month is a challenge for this government, he claimed.