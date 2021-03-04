Both BJP and TRS responsible for scrapping ITIR: Congress

Hyderabad

04 March 2021 22:35 IST

‘BJP and TRS didn’t raise single question in Parliament’

Telangana Congress leaders have accused the ruling TRS and the BJP of blaming each other for scrapping the Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) project but both the parties should apologise to Telangana for failing the project sanctioned by the Congress government.

Senior Congress leader, Shabbir Ali and AICC National spokesperson, Sravan Dasoju said both the TRS and the BJP were in power for the last seven years and after deliberately failing the project they were now enacting a drama of sorts to mislead the people.

"The ITIR project was sanctioned by the previous Congress-led UPA government in September 2013 to generate nearly 53 lakh direct and indirect jobs. TRS and BJP leaders are shamelessly indulging in blame game over cancellation of the prestigious project," Shabbir Ali said in a media statement.

Advertising

Advertising

Sravan challenge

Mr. Sravan challenged CM K. Chandrashekhar Rao and IT Minister, K.T. Rama Rao to come up with concrete announcements on ITIR Project, job notification and regularization of contract employees and offered them that the Congress candidates will quit from contesting in MLC elections, if those announcements are made in the form of Government Orders (GO).

He said that the challenge was also applicable to the BJP which was supposed to have given the funds for the prestigious ITIR project. He said the BJP and TRS didn’t raise even a single question in the Parliament on the ITIR project and Congress was the only party that has been demanding since 2014.

Mr. Sravan also asked both the parties to pursue the matter with the Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad to restore it or stage protest a dharna in front of his residence in Delhi to prove their honesty.

He said necessary infrastructure and the ecosystem is ready for the ITIR project in Hyderabad. Fab City is available, 4,169 acres of land is in the possession of the State Infrastructure Corporation, graduates who had qualified in electronics were also ready, but only thing required was the commitment and investments and the will of the BJP and TRS leadership.