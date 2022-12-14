Bosch Global Software Tech opens 1.5 lakh sq ft facility

December 14, 2022 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Bosch Global Software Technologies (BGSW), on Wednesday, formally opened a 1.5 lakh sq ft technology and innovation research and development centre here focused on automotive engineering and digital enterprise.

A smart campus and centre of excellence, it joins the company’s two existing facilities that are operational with a professional workforce of about 1,500 associates in Hyderabad, the company said. The plan is to consolidate the Hyderabad operations and move into the new facility to build the workforce talent in automotive engineering and digital enterprise space.

The company, in a release following the inauguration of the new facility by Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao, said that the aim is to have 3,000 professionals in automotive engineering and digital enterprise at the CoE here by 2025. In the automotive engineering domain, the facility will work on classical powertrain, automotive steering, e-mobility, cross domain computing (ADAS, autonomous driving), active and passive Safety and digital cockpit systems. On the Digital Enterprise front, it will focus on enterprise IT technologies, Cloud technologies, AIoT/ML, cyber and embedded security, connected products and connected industry solutions.

“BGSW wants to leverage the world class talent market of Hyderabad and Telangana for engineering and digital business to build a strong global delivery network. We believe that with our presence in Hyderabad, BGSW will be able to bring software centric innovation to products for both Indian and global markets of Bosch,” said vice-president, Centre Head – Hyderabad, Kiran Sundara Raman.

The Minister said that BGSW’s new campus is testimony to the engineering talent and innovation focus in Telangana. The government’s focus on providing world class infrastructure to technology companies has helped attract various corporations in the State, boosting employment and propelling Hyderabad as the ideal tech city in the country.