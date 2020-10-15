Body of Postman swept away in Hyderabad floods found in Nagole lake

Hyderabad

15 October 2020 15:17 IST

Two days after he went missing when out on delivering posts at LB Nagar, a Postman was found dead in Nagole lake on Thursday morning.

J Sunder Raj, who worked in GSI Bandlguda post office, suspected to have swept away in a nala due to heavy downpour, police said.

On Wednesday, his superior Arram Sreeramulu, Sub-Post Master GSI Bandlaguda approached LB Nagar police stating that Sunder Raj neither reported for duty on Wednesday nor he returned home.

On Tuesday he attended office as usual and 56 letters were invoiced to him for delivery in Jaipuri Colony and Nuvvulabanda, APCO Colony and Hanuman Nagar areas. “Due to heavy rains, he was instructed to returns remaining post next day and at 5 p.m. the office was closed,” Mr. Sreeramulu told police.

However, on Wednesday, the Sub Post Master learnt that Sunder Raj did not reach his home the previous night, and also the letters invoiced to him were with him and were not returned to office.

Based on his complaint, a case was registered and Sunder Raj’s body was found in the lake on Thursday morning.