BJP wants EC to probe voter lists division in GHMC

04 November 2020 23:10 IST

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take cognisance of the “many irregularities” in the distribution of voters like “deleting scores of names from one division” and “adding several names illegally into another division” of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). At a press conference, former MLA and vice president N.V.S.S. Prabhakar and party leader Bhavarlal Verma said these “irregularities” had been most prominent in Ramanathapur, Tarnaka, Qutbullapur, Jeedimetla and several other areas of the twin cities with the active connivance of the TRS leaders with the municipal officials.

“The voters lists were prepared in the offices without any physical verification. We will fight against these attempts to win by the forthcoming polls by hook or crook. We demand that the EC send teams to verify the lists,” they said. The party leaders also accused that encroachments on water bodies, illegal constructions, mishaps due to open drains and manholes and so on have increased under the TRS regime in the last six years. “Corruption has become widespread with citizens bearing the brunt as it has become tough to get building permissions or any certificate from the municipal offices,” they claimed.

