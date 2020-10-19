BJP wants Centre to order CBI probe into irrigation projects

HYDERABAD

19 October 2020 00:59 IST

TRS government accused of swindling funds in the name of design changes’

BJP national vice-president D.K. Aruna on Sunday wrote a letter to the Centre to order a CBI probe into irrigation projects’ irregularities in Telangana and charged the TRS government of “swindling funds in the name of design changes”.

Addressing a press conference, she hit out at the KCR government for ignoring the Palamuru-Ranga Reddy project and attributed the submergence of Vellur pump house under Kalwakurty project followed by a blast to “official negligence”. That the government did not allow the Opposition leaders to visit the site and used the police to thwart their visit showed it had something to hide, she claimed.

The government had disregarded the engineers’ advice and that has led to the submergence of the pump house, she alleged, and expressed the confidence the Central government would allow the CBI to probe into the irrigation projects “to unravel facts behind the omissions and commissions”.

Ms. Aruna alleged that both the Palamuru-Ranga Reddy and Chevella Pranahitha names and designs were changed to “mint money” and accused Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of “confining himself to the farm house when people were facing difficulties due to floods and crops damage”.

The former Minister also ridiculed KCR and KTR of claiming to have spent hundreds of crores of rupees for the twin cities’ development and wondered where the funds went. While the city administration disregarded weather warnings and could not take up repairs of storm water drains or remove encroachments, the government had also failed to come to the rescue of farmers on various counts.