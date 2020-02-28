BJP objects to TRS MLA’s remarks

Hyderabad

28 February 2020 00:34 IST

Arkepudi Gandhi faulted

The State BJP has termed the ‘controversial’ remarks of Sherlingampally TRS MLA, Arkepudi Gandhi, on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as highly objectionable and violation of the Constitution.

State BJP official spokesperson N.V. Subhash in a statement said it is unfortunate that Arikepudi Gandhi, being an elected representative, made such statements.

Mr Gandhi reportedly said that he would give full protection to Muslims who have come from Pakistan and are living in Telangana while addressing a group of Muslims at his residence.

Advertising

Advertising

He said it was “shame” on the part of TRS MLA to provoke Muslims by asking them to chase away BJP workers or any others who visit their houses to collect data.

How can an elected MLA talk against the Constitution, he asked, reminding that the CAA is a law passed by the Parliament.

Mr. Subhash said the people of Telangana would teach a lesson to TRS for its Muslim appeasement policy and the TRS MLA’s speech is an indication of it.

He said the BJP leaders approached Kukatpally police station and lodged a complaint against the TRS MLA.