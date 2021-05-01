BJP for high-level probe

HYDERABAD

01 May 2021 00:58 IST

TS BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday demanded a high-level probe by a sitting judge into the ‘land grabbing’ and ‘corruption’ charges of every single Minister and MLA of the ruling TRS.

“Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao should react to the expose by his own channel on the large-scale land grabbing by his Cabinet Ministers. Mr. Rajender himself sought a probe, so he should do it,” he said in a virtual press meet.

The government here has been focusing on criticising the Centre for everything instead of explaining to the people what it had done to mitigate the sufferings of the people in the second wave. “Not a single report has been submitted to the Centre on the requirements to deal with the surge,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Sanjay Kumar said that the ‘political gimmicks’ of the official party channel talking of land grabbing could also be a ruse to deflect people’s attention from the prevailing collapse of the healthcare system. “If some officials have been found to be hand in glove with the land grabbers, even they should be investigated. Our party is against land grabbing and corruption in any form,” he observed.