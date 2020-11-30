BJP candidate alleges attack by TRS MLA

HYDERABAD

Tension prevailed at Mailardevpally on Sunday after BJP candidate for upcoming GHMC polls T. Srinivas Reddy alleged that Rajendranagar MLA Prakash Goud and his supporters assaulted his father and others.

Mr. Reddy along with his supporters staged a protest in front of the police station to take action against the TRS MLA.

Later, BJP national Vice President D.K. Aruna, who rushed to the spot, said that when their supporters objected to distribution of cash by TRS supporters, Mr. Goud along with others attacked the BJP supporters.

“They attacked Mr Reddy’s father Srisailam Reddy, and a few others for objecting to their undemocratic act,” she said.

Shamshabad DCP N. Prakash Reddy said that based on the complaint lodged by the BJP candidate on Sunday, a case was registered and a probe is on.