BJP alone can liberate Telangana from the clutches of ‘corrupt regime’, says J P Nadda

December 15, 2022 - KARIMNAGAR

BJP national president J. P. Nadda has said that the BJP alone can liberate Telangana from the clutches of a corrupt, dictatorial, dynastic rule.

“Those who are against the despotic Telangana Rashtra Samithi (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) regime in Telangana, which is steeped in corruption should realise this and extend their support to the BJP to get Telangana rid of the misrule,” he said virtually sounding a poll bugle for the next year’s Assembly elections.

Mr. Nadda was addressing a huge public meeting held at SRR College grounds in Karimnagar to mark the culmination of the fifth phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra by BJP State president and Karimnagar Member of Parliament Bandi Sanjay on Thursday evening.

In his hard-hitting speech, laced with some popular Telugu proverbs, against Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, Mr. Nadda said: “The BJP will carry forward its campaign “Chaalu Dora – Selavu Dora (Enough is Enough – Goodbye KCR) vigorously across the State. The time has come to give rest to the tyrannical regime which betrayed people of Telangana and those who laid down their lives for separate Telangana.” He called upon people to rally behind the BJP in the fight against the TRS (BRS)’s ‘misrule.’

More yatras to come

Praja Sangrama Yatra has covered more than 1400 km across 56 Assembly constituencies in Telangana during the five phases so far, he said, adding that more yatras will be organised to reach every household and each village across the State to amplify voices of people hit hard by Chandrasekhar Rao’s ‘despotic regime’ in Telangana.

Mr. Nadda alleged that all-pervasive corruption made the surplus State of Telangana a debt-ridden State. What happened to KCR’s promise of making a Dalit the Chief Minister of Telangana? he asked while criticising the renaming of the TRS into the BRS. “The BRS will eventually take VRS (voluntary retirement scheme),” he quipped.

Unkept promises

He said: “The KCR regime has earned notoriety for unkept promises leaving farmers, unemployed youths, and all other sections of society in distress. The ₹3,016 unemployment allowance announced by KCR continues to elude the unemployed youths in Telangana.”

“It is ridiculous that KCR, who has failed to improve the living standards of people of Telangana, is dreaming of ruling the country,” Mr. Nadda said.

He noted that the Narendera Modi-led BJP government at the Centre developed 4,996 km road network, four-lane highways, and elevated corridor in Telangana. Telangana would witness all-round development only if the BJP is voted to power, the BJP national president said while urging people to support the BJP in the next elections.

Regional sentiment

Mr. Bandi Sanjay accused Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of colluding with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jaganmohan Reddy to whip up regional sentiments in their respective States for their selfish political gains.

Referring to the renaming of the TRS as BRS, Mr Sanjay said: “He wound up TRS in Telangana and opened BRS shop in New Delhi. BRS is nothing but Bandipotla Rashtra Samithi or Bar and Restaurant Samithi,” the State BJP chief alleged.

A host of BJP senior leaders, including Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh, Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao and Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharmapuri, among others were present.