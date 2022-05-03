Big, fat weddings are back with a bang

May 03, 2022 23:48 IST

Banquet halls at star hotels and other function venues are found packed to the brim

The wedding market in Telangana is booming once again after a COVID-induced lull. The pandemic had put restrictions on the scale and tenor of wedding functions, but now there are no such government directions or personal concerns on the size of guest list. Banquet halls at star hotels and other function venues are packed to the brim.

A chef at a five-star hotel in the city says they used to cook food for 2,000-3,000 guests per function held in November and December last year. “And then came the third (Omicron) wave in January. People, who were forced to postpone their weddings then, are holding the ceremonies now. The number of functions will be high in May and June,” adds the chef, requesting anonymity.

Manisha Mehta, founder of Gala Events, said though people got married during and after the two waves of COVID in 2020 and 2021, the number of guests were comparatively less then. “But now, weddings are choc-a-block,” she says.

Ms. Mehta adds that Hyderabad continued to be the favoured destination for people from other States during COVID waves. The reasons include availability of a large number of resorts, farm houses and star hotels, in the city. “If either the bride or the groom hails from here, the couple prefers a venue in the city,” she says.