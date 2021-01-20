Bereaved family of ambulance driver to get ₹10L insurance

HYDERABAD

20 January 2021 23:11 IST

He was covered under two policies of GVK-EMRI ‘108’ services

The GVK-EMRI ‘108’ services management said the family of their employee, Vital Rao, who died within 24 hours after COVID-19 vaccination, is eligible to receive ₹10 lakh insurance.

Chief Operating Officer of the ‘108’ ambulance services, P. Brahmananda Rao said every employee of the organisation is insured under two policies amounting to ₹10 lakh in case of death on duty. “We are finding details of his wife’s qualifications. If eligible, we will provide her employment,” Mr Brahmananda Rao said.

Vital Rao’s colleague S. Sekhar said he worked in Hyderabad during the lockdown in 2020. “He did not go home for a month since he was performing duty. He used to take serious COVID-19 patients to Gandhi Hospital,” said Mr Sekhar.

His colleagues have pooled ₹5,000 to give to the family for the funeral.