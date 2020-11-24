Hyderabad

Tejasvi Surya seeks to 'change Hyderabad', triggers Twitter storm

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) national president Tejasvi Surya addresses during 'Change Hyderabad' campaign in Secunderabad on November 23, 2020 | Photo Credit: G. Ramakrishna
Special Correspondent Hyderabad 24 November 2020 10:24 IST
Updated: 24 November 2020 10:29 IST

Bangalore South Member of Parliament Tejasvi Surya triggered a Twitter storm on Monday during his visit to the city where he addressed a ‘Change Hyderabad’ campaign.

The BJP leader posted details about his meeting in the city by changing its name.

For a few hours in the afternoon, an unprintable word in Telugu trended as a hashtag added to Tejasvi Surya’s name. The Hindu is not printing the word whose implied meaning is go away. It quickly degenerated into a battle of IT cells with liberal use of expletives.

The MP was in the city to campaign for BJP candidates contesting the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections.

A linguistic parallel had played out in Kerala during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s in 2016 with #PoMoneModi. While the phrase in Malayalam was a play on a movie dialogue, some non-Telugu users had to use urban dictionary to get the meaning of the Telugu cuss word.

