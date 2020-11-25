Bandi Sanjay warns of ‘surgical strikes’ against illegal immigrants

State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar campaigning for party candidates of GHMC elections at Venkat Reddy Nagar in the city on Tuesday.

HYDERABAD

25 November 2020 00:58 IST

‘MIM depends on these votes of illegal foreign citizens’

Telangana BJP president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay raised the ongoing GHMC polls election campaign temperature to a feverish pitch by vowing to take up a “surgical strike not to kill but to weed out” illegally staying Rohingya nationals as well as Pakistan and Afghanistan citizens in Old City on Tuesday.

“A small time leader questioned about my visit to Bhagyalakshmi Temple in Charminar as if it is in Pakistan. Is it in India’s Hyderabad or Pakistan’s Hyderabad? Who is going to stop me if it’s in India? There are parties like Majlis actually depending on these votes of illegal foreign citizens,” he charged, addressing a series of roadside meetings at Uppal, Ramanthapur and other areas in support of party candidates.

Flanked by vice-president and former MLA N.V.S.S. Prabhakar and others, Mr. Sanjay said while his party was not against any religion or group, it would certainly fight against anyone trying to mock the majority religion. “Majlis party, which is an alliance partner of TRS, is known for its links with anti-national and anti-social elements and even holding condolence meetings for them,” he claimed.

Responding to Majlis leader Asaduddin Owaisi’s challenge to take action against anti-national elements, he said, “We will certainly take up a drive against illegal immigrants as soon as we are elected to power. We will hold the victory celebrations at Bhagyalakshmi Temple”.

His barbs, however, were mostly directed against Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, whom he called “quarantine CM, isolation CM”, who does not even bother to step out of the farm house or Pragathi Bhavan to console people in distress during COVID-19 or in the recent floods.

“He did not meet the victims of the Kondagutta bus mishap or consoled the families of the Intermediate students who had committed suicides last year. Is this why he has been elected? Do we need a CM who is anti-poor, who did not provide two-bedroom housing, did not give government jobs,” he asked, amid cheers.

The BJP president said the CM decided on ₹10,000 to flood-hit families only with GHMC polls in mind and that too was stopped based on producing a fake letter and his forged signature. Referring to the TRS manifesto, Mr. Sanjay wanted to know why the same promises like free water and free power, made in the last GHMC polls, were not given in the last six years.

“People should question why Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) was not mentioned in the manifesto, the government is planning to bring BRS - Building Regularisation Scheme and invoke more taxes,” he claimed and appealed for a chance to the BJP. Later, the MP stayed for the night halt at a Nagole slum.

Kishan Reddy

In separate road show at Malkajgiri, Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy accused KCR and KTR of making all kinds of allegations against BJP only because they realised people’s support increasing by the day. “Why are they promising so many sops if they had developed the city spending ₹67,000 crore? Why is sewage, storm water drains and roads in such a pathetic shape,” he asked. “I appeal to people to come out in large numbers and vote against the TRS. We will do justice to all sections and areas,” he added.