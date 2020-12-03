Bandi Sanjay Kumar gets call from PM

HYDERABAD

03 December 2020 00:19 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was believed to have called up Telangana BJP president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar and enquired about the party prospects following the voting for the GHMC polls on Tuesday.

Party sources informed the media on Wednesday that the Prime Minister, during his 10-minute conversation, had a word of praise for the manner in which the party activists had taken up the election campaign and advised them to maintain the momentum as it augured well for future elections.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar was said to have explained to Mr. Modi the poll campaign and the instances of violence and misuse of official machinery during the entire process.

Advertising

Advertising