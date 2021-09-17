Award for DRDO scientist

HYDERABAD

17 September 2021 21:07 IST

APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex, DRDO, Advanced Systems Laboratory (ASL)’s project director N. Kishore Nath has been conferred the prestigious Institution of Engineers (India) - M.P. Baya National Award 2020 in recognition of his significant R&D contributions and technological advancements in mechanical engineering. The award was conferred as part of Engineers’ Day celebrations at IEI, Udaipur, Rajasthan.

Dr. Nath is widely known for his contributions in design and development of Agni missile systems and advanced technologies for numerous defence and aerospace applications in India. He obtained B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering from JNTU Anantapur and pursued his ME and Ph.D from Osmania University.

Advertising

Advertising