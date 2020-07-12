Asad for 500 tests in each ward

HYDERABAD

12 July 2020 23:52 IST

Directs cadre to get RT-PCR, antigen tests of their constituents

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi directed corporators of his party to get at least 500 persons from their respective wards tested within the next 10 days.

Mr. Owaisi held an online meeting with party workers and directed them to get RT-PCR and antigen tests of their constituents. The numbers of those who had been tested should be noted down and a compliance report submitted to Yakutpura legislator Syed Ahmed Pasha Qadri, he said.

In a video statement, the Hyderabad parliamentarian directed his cadre to get themselves tested as well and maintain social distancing while interacting with locals when they embark upon the exercise.

“I am hopeful that you will start this from tomorrow along with the leaders of primary units and others,” he said.

Touching upon the issue of access to oxygen cylinders, he asked them to help NGOs and individuals by getting their names registered with the local police station, and underscored precautionary measures like sanitisation of equipment.

“Those who are doing this as a social service, should go to the local police station and give the name of supplier and those who are being helped. It is important to get a licence,” he said.

Mr. Owaisi expressed deep concerns over social distancing not being followed in some mosques during Friday prayers.

He strongly urged that proper precautions be followed and ablution spaces and toilets be closed, and directed party leaders to engage with mosque managing committees in a respectful manner.