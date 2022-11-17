Annalect India’s new office opened in Hyderabad

November 17, 2022 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Omnicom Group company Annalect India announced that it has moved to a new and larger office in Hyderabad to accommodate its business growth.

The new 7,432 square metres office space will help develop a cohesive service network and improve service capabilities. From a team of 20 people in September 2021, the headcount at the the company’s centre of excellence here is over 300 now and the team delivers services across various functions, Annalect India CEO Vishal Srivastava said.

The company in a release said it has three other CoEs in Gurugram, Bengaluru and Chennai comprising a diverse talent pool of over 1,600 employees. The company hopes to grow the headcount in the country to 5,000 within the next five years.

“We are also looking forward to adding Market Research, Finance and People Operations and other diversified solutions to our functional capabilities [in Hyderabad CoE],” COO Kiran Guruswami said.

