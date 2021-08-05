Amazon expands fulfilment network in State

HYDERABAD

New FC will benefit over 35,000 sellers

Amazon India has launched a new specialised fulfilment centre and expanded an existing facility, both located near Hyderabad, in Telangana.

Located in Mulugu mandal of Siddipet district, the new FC has a floor area of around 2 lakh square feet. It will offer over 6 lakh cubic feet of storage capacity for stocking products from the large appliances and furniture category, which includes air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and televisions besides furniture, ahead of the upcoming festive season, the company said.

The new FC will benefit over 35,000 sellers in the State and contribute to creating direct and indirect work opportunities besides ensuring faster deliveries to customers. With this, Amazon’s infrastructure footprint in the State comprises a floor area of nearly 1 million sq ft and storage capacity of 5 million cubic feet.

On the FC that has been expanded, Amazon said it is a specialised FC and located in Medchal mandal. The expansion resulted in increase of more than 4 lakh cubic feet of storage capacity and nearly 1 lakh sq ft of floor area.

“Hyderabad’s proximity to cities and towns around the region makes it a strategic location for our infrastructure expansion. Our continued investment in Telangana will have a multiplier impact on the local economy and provide an impetus to ancillary businesses,” said director, Amazon Transportation Services, Abhinav Singh.

The release quoted Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao saying “Amazon India’s investment in Telangana is a testament to the State’s appeal as a business and innovation hub.”

At the national level, Amazon said it plans to increase storage capabilities by close to 40% this year. The firm said its infrastructure in Telangana includes five FCs with 5 million cubic feet of storage space, with a floor area of 1 million sq ft, and two sort centres with more than 100,000 sq. ft. of processing area.