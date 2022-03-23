All set for Wings India civil aviation event 

An Airbus A350 aircraft and other models at the Begumpet airport tarmac on Wednesday, ahead of the Wings India 2022 civial aviation show. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

March 23, 2022

The four-day event is being organised at Begumpet airport

Wings India 2022, the next edition of the biennial conference and exhibition series on civil aviation, is all set to get underway on March 24.

The four-day event, being organised at the Begumpet airport in Hyderabad, with ‘India@75: New Horizon for Aviation Industry’ as its theme comes amid signs of recovery after the industry was rattled by the pandemic induced restrictions on travel.

Described by the organisers as Asia’s largest event on civil aviation, Wings India will feature discussions on different segments and showcase some of the latest products. March 24 and 25 will be Business days. Many of the sessions are closed-door programmes, including roundtable on helicopter, business aviation and UK Roundtable with British High Commission and UK NATS.

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M. Scindia will be inaugurating the event on March 25, in which Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Gen. V. K. Singh (Retd.), Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Ministers from various States, including Telangana Minister of Roads, Buildings Vemula Prashanth Reddy will be participating. The session will discuss how the sector has rebound after COVID-19 and it is gearing for the next decade.

Some of the attractions of the event include drone demonstration on March 24 and exhibition and flying display by SARANG team of Indian Air Force on all four days. Like in the past, Wings India 2022 will also provide a platform to leading players in civil aviation sector to showcase their products. The Wings India Awards will be presented on March 25.