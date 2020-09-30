All eyes on Hyderabad for a safe vaccine: Governor

HYDERABAD

30 September 2020 00:15 IST

Soundararajan meets scientists, researchers at Bharat Biotech; hopes for COVID vaccine by year-end

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday said the whole world is looking at Hyderabad to come out with an effective COVID-19 vaccine. Scientists and other researchers have been working tirelessly to bring out an effective vaccine to prevent and fight COVID-19, she pointed out and hoped for the vaccine to come by the end of this year.

The Governor was interacting with scientists involved in COVID-19 vaccine research and trials at the Bharat Biotech campus at Genome Valley here. “I salute all those scientists and researchers for their relentless work on finding a vaccine for COVID-19. Not only Telangana or India, the whole world is hoping that our scientists come out with an effective, affordable and safe vaccine for the COVID-19,” she said.

Expressing anguish over many celebrities and common people succumbing to the virus, she called for a cost-effective vaccine by the end of the year. “We must ensure that the reaches every person across the world. It must benefit all irrespective of their socio-economic status or their country of residence,” she said.

The Governor called for creation of better awareness to motivate people of different sections to go for the vaccine once it is released and said the real challenge is to get everyone immunised. She interacted with Bharat Biotech founders Krishna M. Ella and Suchitra Ella and other scientists, and appreciated their efforts and achievements in supplying a record number of three billion doses of different vaccines to people across the world, thus immunising and saving millions of lives.

She presented a badge of ‘Thank You’ to Dr.Suchitra Ella for leading the ‘COVAXIN’ research and trials, and wished their efforts succeed soon, a press release from Raj Bhavan said.