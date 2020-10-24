About 400 aspirants from Telugu States qualify in Civils prelims

Hyderabad

24 October 2020 23:55 IST

Results declared in record 20 days this year

Nearly 400 aspirants are expected to have qualified at the Civil Services Preliminary examination from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The results of the exams were were declared on Friday night.

For the first time in the history of Civil Services preliminary exam, the results were declared in record 20 days though the general time taken is 45 days.

“Results revealed that most of the candidates who have qualified are repeaters as the style and depth of the questions demanded long-term preparation and strategy drawn from experience. The minimum qualifying mark for all the categories seems to have been higher than last year,” said V. Gopala Krishna of Brain Tree.

Notification

The examination was notified in February 2020 for 796 vacancies and was conducted on October 4 by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC ), a few months behind schedule due to the prevailing pandemic.

The Main examination for those who qualified in the prelims will be held in all the capital cities of the country from January 8 for a period of five days. The results of the Main examination are expected by the end of March.

About 2,100 aspirants who qualified in the prelims are expected to be shortlisted for the personality test (interview) which is expected to start within 15 to 20 days of the declaration of the result.