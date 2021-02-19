A temple built by Shivaji on the border

KHAN JAMALPUR

It was stated to be older than Tuljapur

It was about three kilometres from the Mumbai National Highway about 70 kilometres from the district headquarters of Sangareddy. Although the village is near the highway bordering Karnataka, development has not touched the village.

Green lush fields are visible on the outskirts of the village. Adjacent to the fields stand an old temple with Goddess Tulja Bhavani. It was stated that though the temple was constructed in about 1,000 yards, the premises of the temple was in about four acres. A huge trench with rock formation on either side was visible around the premises. At some places it collapsed/ dismantled and covered with sand and mud.

The temple was constructed with black stone and locals claim that the stone was not locally available. They say that such stone was available only in Maharashtra and it might have been brought from there.

“Our elders used to tell us that the temple was constructed by Shivaji Maharaj when he fought with Moghuls. It was stated he had constructed this temple of Tulja Bhavani to offer special prayers and as a hideout as he used to wage gorilla war, which he was famous for. We were also informed by forefathers that the temple was constructed well before the construction of Tulja Bhavani temple in Maharashtra,” said Jaipal Reddy, a villager.

The temple is also having a rock structured well with water at a depth of about 15 metres. The villagers used the water for their fields in the past.

Exactly, opposite that temple was constructed one more temple, smaller in size, in which statue of a warrior with sword in hand was installed. The villagers said that it was the statue of Shivaji Maharaj. However, none on the village is able to tell exactly who constructed these temples and when.

The villagers collected donations and restored the temple as the temple reached a dilapidated stage.