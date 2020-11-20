A day of frenetic political activity

HYDERABAD

Last day for filing nominations packed with pageantry even as parties rush to finalise candidates

Political parties plunged into hectic activity on Friday, the last day for filing of nominations for the GHMC elections on December 1. The activity was two-fold — finalising candidates on one hand and organising rallies on the other, with select ones going up to offices of returning officers to submit papers well before deadline.

Ministers and senior leaders of TRS were seen in open-top jeeps of party candidates amid fanfare. Animal Husbandry Minister T. Srinivas Yadav, who represents Sanatnagar constituency, joined TRS candidate from Begum Bazar as she took out a procession to Abids.

Police made arrangements to prevent crowding within 100 metres from GHMC offices even as rival parties vied with each other to enter the premises.

Since filing of nominations was limited only to three days this time, it was a rush job for all parties to finalise candidates. The parties kept releasing lists in phases. Congress announced its candidates in six lists, yet its candidates in 34 divisions were not finalised. It has said it will decide candidature from among aspirants who filed nominations on Sunday when deadline for withdrawals expires. TRS also kept its final list pending till Friday in respect of divisions where competition for ticket was high.