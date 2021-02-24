96 nominations accepted, 15 rejected

HYDERABAD

24 February 2021 23:51 IST

A total of 96 nominations for the Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Graduates’ Constituency elections for the Legislative Council were accepted as valid by election officials from GHMC, after scrutiny, on Wednesday.

Of the 111 nominations received at the end of the day on Tuesday, the final day of nominations, 15 have been rejected, a statement from GHMC informed.

February 26 is the last day for withdrawal of nominations.

Complaints about violation of election code may be reported to observer Harpreet Singh at 9440683720 or the coordinating officer for election observer J.D. Wilson at 9704456521, the statement said.