9 students test positive for COVID-19 at Bellampally school

Nine students of the Telangana Social Welfare Residential School (Boys), Kasipet, at Bellampally in Mancherial district reportedly tested positive for coronavirus in the Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) on Friday.

According to sources, another student of the residential school with mild symptoms was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Thursday.

The student was sent home for quarantine and the RATs were conducted on all the 350 students by a medical team from the district headquarters on the premises of the residential school in Bellampally on Friday. Of them, nine students tested positive for COVID-19, sources added.

However, all of them were asymptomatic. As a safety precaution, the school authorities advised them home quarantine.

Sources in the Health Department termed them as “sporadic” cases and insisted on “confirmatory test” (RT-PCR), allaying fears of fourth wave of COVID-19.