8,895 snakes rescued last year, says NGO

HYDERABAD

17 January 2021 04:39 IST

The Friends of Snakes Society rescued 8,895 snakes in 2020. “A majority of these were were from Hyderabad and surrounding areas. Some of them were from Nizamabad as well. Of the snakes that were rescued were rock pythons, cobras, branded racers, bronze back tree snakes and boas,” said Friends of Snakes Society general secretary Avinash V. Mr Avinash said that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, and the recent flooding, the rescues did not stop. On the other hand, they have increased since last year. “Whenever a snake enters a residential area, we get a call on our helpline after which we go to rescue snakes. We have been rescuing snakes since 1995,” Mr Avinash said.

