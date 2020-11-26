862 new COVID cases in Telangana

HYDERABAD

Cases spread in 124 containment areas, including 63 in GHMC

A steady increase in the COVID-19 positive cases is continuing in Telangana with 862 new cases reported during the 24-hour period till 8 pm on Wednesday, November 25. A total of 961 persons were declared recovered from the disease during the period and three deaths were reported.

According to bulletin released by the Directorate of Public Health and Family Welfare on Thursday on the status of COVID-19 in the State, the number of positive cases in the State has gone up to 2,66,904 and that of recoveries is up to 2,54,676. The number of deaths have increased to 1,444.

The bulletin stated that the number of active cases in the State as of 8 pm on Wednesday was 10,784 with 8,507 of them in home and institutional isolation and 2,277 patients were in government and private hospitals. The case fatality rate in the State is 0.54% against 1.5% at the national level and the recovery rate is 95.41% against 93.7% at national level.

With 41, 101 sample tested on Wednesday including 38,088 samples tested in government centres, the number of tests in the State has gone up to 52,89,908 so far. Of the 2,66,904 positive cases reported in the State so far, 70% of them (1,76,833) were asymptomatic. Further, the bulletin stated that nearly 77% of the positive cases were reported in the age group of 21 years to 60 years.

Of the 862 cases reported on Wednesday, 164 were reported from GHMC area, followed by 91 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 63 from Khammam, 57 from Rangareddy and 53 from Bhadradri-Kothagudem. In the remaining districts, the positive cases reported were in the range of 2 (Nirmal) to 38 (Karimnagar).

Containment areas

As on Wednesday, there are 63 containment areas in GHMC, including Charminar (16), Khairatabad (20), Serilingampally (16), Kukatpally (10) and Secunderabad (1) zones. There are another 61 containment areas in districts – Rajanna-Sricilla (33), Jagitial (12), Mahabubnagar (8), Nirmal (6), Rangareddy (5), Wanaparthy (2) and Suryapet (1) districts.

Vacant beds

In 61 government hospitals, a total of 7,702 out of 8,561 regular, oxygen and ICU (ventilator/CPAP) beds were vacant as of Wednesday with 859 in-patients including 264 in ICU, 426 in oxygen and 169 regular beds. In 220 private hospitals, 6,615 out of 8,033 total beds were vacant with 1,418 in-patients including 452 in ICU, 681 in oxygen and 285 in regular beds.