₹ 600 crore for Smart City works

KARIMNAGAR

09 June 2020 22:25 IST

Fresh funding gives project in Karimnagar further boost

Karimnagar Smart City project works got further boost with the administration sanctioning works to the tune of over ₹ 600 crore during the year 2020-2021.

Already, Smart City road works, beautification of Housing Board colony and Ambedkar stadium, construction of parks at the Arts College grounds etc are progressing at a steady pace. Now during this year, the town secured additional funds for more beautification works.

Disclosing this to newsmen here on Tuesday, Minister for BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar said a state-of-the-art traffic island would be developed at Alugunur crossroads. In order to provide lung space for people of the town, the shores of LMD reservoir extending to 4.5 km will be lined with plantations, walking track, fountains. As part of the Manair River Front, he said that the government had already sanctioned five check-dams in Manair river to store water up to Chegurthi village at a cost of ₹ 70 crore. He said that the Smart City project had allocated over ₹ 100 crore for 24x7 water supply in the town. They would also develop integrated command control and launch e-buses in the town. Besides, the government had decided to install CCTV cameras at a cost of ₹ 21 crore. ₹ 60 crore was collected for solid waste management programme of removing over 2 lakh metric tonnes of garbage from the shores of LMD.

As part of e-learning and Smart Classroom programme, all the government schools will be computerised at a cost of ₹ 11.3 crore. They would install integrated traffic signals at a cost of ₹ 5.6 crore in the town. The underground drainage system would be also completed under the programme.