52 Maoist committee members surrender

BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM

09 September 2021 23:19 IST

As many as 52 Maoist militia and village committee members, including several sympathisers of the proscribed outfit from four border villages of Charla mandal, gave themselves up before Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt in Charla town on Thursday.

Among those who surrendered were five women and seven minors hailing from Pusuguppa, Battigudem, Bathinapalli and Chennapuram villages, police said.

In recent years, this was the biggest surrender. At least 19 Maoist militia and village committee members from three interior tribal villages in Charla and Dummugudem mandals surrendered before the police in June this year.

As many as 33 Maoist militia/village committee members from Battinapalli and Kistarampadu turned themselves in before the police in November last year.

The police attributed mass surrender of militia/village committee members, considered low-rung members of the outfit entrusted with the task of providing logistical support to the rebels, to disillusionment with the Maoist ideology.

Speaking to media, the SP said the 52 had been forced to attend the CPI (Maoist) training programmes at Pesarlapadu, Puttapadu and Chanda areas by the Maoist leaders recently.