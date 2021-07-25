5-year-old boy slips off building, dies

Hyderabad

25 July 2021 22:06 IST

A five-year-old boy died after he accidentally fell off a building at Jinkalawada of Sanathnagar police station limits here on Sunday.

The victim, Yash Raj, was playing on the balcony while his mother was doing laundry when the accident took place around 12.30 p.m. “He slipped and accidentally fell off the second floor,” police said.

His father Guddu Kumar from Bihar works at a factory in the neighbouring industrial area.

