47 students, one teacher test positive

SANGAREDDY

29 November 2021 19:55 IST

All of them have been isolated and are being treated

As many as 47 students and a teacher at a BC Residential School in Muttangi of Sangareddy district have tested positive for COVID-19. All of them have been kept in isolation and are being treated.

District Medical and Health Officer Gayatri Devi visited the school which has a total of 470 students and 27 staff members. When tests were conducted for students and staff on Sunday and Monday, 48 tested positive.

According to Dr. Gayatri Devi, fever and cough in a student prompted officials to conduct tests for all on the premises. Samples were collected from all of them and sent for RT-PCR test. It was suspected that a meeting with parents held in the recent past might have been the source of infection.

Advertising

Advertising