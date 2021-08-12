453 people test positive

Hyderabad

12 August 2021 20:40 IST

State records three more deaths

The number of COVID cases remained under 500 with 453 people testing positive on Thursday after 89,675 tests were conducted. According to the medical bulletin issued by the Department of Public Health, 1,425 test results were awaited. The State recorded three deaths taking the total count during the pandemic to 3,836.

Karimnagar recorded 55 cases, while the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation area with nearly 70 lakh population recorded 69 cases.

Warangal Urban (38), Nalgonda (31), Medchal-Malkajgiri (25) logged most number of cases while Narayanpet recorded zero cases and 17 districts logged cases in single digits. Asifabad and Nirmal recorded one case each.

The case load or patients under treatment and isolation remained constant at 8,137 from Wednesday, though the bulletin informed that there were 591 recoveries.