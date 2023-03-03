₹400-crore Civil Aviation Research Organisation in Hyderabad to be ready by July

March 03, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region G.Kishan Reddy on Friday announced that the ₹400-crore Civil Aviation Research Organisation (CARO), which is under construction at the Begumpet airport, will be ready by July 2023.

The facility will contain some of the most advanced technology in Asia and work is progressing at a fast pace, he said in an official release, adding this will be “another gift from the Narendra Modi government” for the people of Telangana.

CARO will leverage the boundless skills, talent and passion of the Telangana youth and give India’s civil aviation industry global recognition. The facility, under the auspices of the Airports Authority of India, paves the way for cutting-edge technology standards in the field of civil aviation in future.

Facilities at CARO will include Research and Development facilities for Air Navigation Services, Air Traffic Management Communications domain simulators, network emulator, visualization and analysis labs, surveillance labs navigation systems, simulation labs, cyber security & threat analysis labs, data management centre, software solutions & tools centre, etc.

Mr.Kishan Reddy thanked the Prime Minister for setting up the research facility in Hyderabad and expressed confidence that technology, standards and new ideas evolving from it will benefit the Indian civil aviation sector.