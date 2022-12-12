30th National Children’s Science Congress concludes

December 12, 2022 06:04 am | Updated 01:53 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana State Council of Science and Technology (TSCOST) member-secretary Nagesh said that science exhibitions would create interest among students and would be helpful in transforming them as scientists.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 30th National Children’s Science Congress, which commenced at NATCO High School, Rangapur, in Nandigama mandal of Ranga Reddy district, on Saturday, concluded on Sunday.

Education Department joint director Madan Mohan said that students need to get exposed to analyse the issues and solve them logically.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

science (general)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US