30th National Children’s Science Congress concludes

Telangana State Council of Science and Technology (TSCOST) member-secretary Nagesh said that science exhibitions would create interest among students and would be helpful in transforming them as scientists.

The 30th National Children’s Science Congress, which commenced at NATCO High School, Rangapur, in Nandigama mandal of Ranga Reddy district, on Saturday, concluded on Sunday.

Education Department joint director Madan Mohan said that students need to get exposed to analyse the issues and solve them logically.

