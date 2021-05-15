30 truckload of medical equipment flagged off

Hyderabad

15 May 2021 00:00 IST

Cyberabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar on Friday flagged off 30 truckload of medical material, including beds, pulse oximeters, thermometers, PPE suits, N-95 masks, stretchers and wheelchairs for staff and patients of 30 district hospitals in the State.

“We have witnessed a lot of migration of patients from districts to Hyderabad in the last three to four weeks and hence this support to district hospitals will further strengthen the local hospitals to handle more patients and provide immediate medical help,” he said, advising public to follow COVID-19 measures and join hands in their efforts in fight the pandemic.

Mr. Sajjanar appreciated efforts of Traffic DCP Vijay Kumar SM, Additional DCP Manikraj and other police officers for working relentlessly over the last 10 days to make the endeavour a success.

