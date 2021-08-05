SANGAREDDY

05 August 2021 18:49 IST

3 arrested for businessman’s murder

Three persons were arrested on Thursday for the murder of 40-year-old businessman Md. Abdul Majid at Fasalwadi on July 30. According to DSP A. Balaji, the accused were identified as Mohammed Hamed Khan, Mohammed Imran and Syed Tabrej. They had some financial dispute with the victim and decided to eliminate him. On the night of July 30, they came to Mr. Majid’s water plant and stabbed him to death. Later, they ran away to Hyderabad. The DSP appreciated Circle Inspector Shivalingam and Sub-Inspector Subhash for arresting the accused in record time.

