247 new COVID cases

HYDERABAD

24 September 2021 00:02 IST

There were 247 new positive cases of COVID and one death in the State on Thursday.

As many as 51,251 samples were tested on Thursday, including 45,608 in government institutions and 5,913 in private. The number of recovered cases were 315. Reports for 1,355 samples were awaited, the media bulletin on COVID issued by the government said.

The cumulative positive cases went up to 6,64,411 with the new cases. The highest number of 71 cases were detected in GHMC followed by 21 in Karimnagar.

