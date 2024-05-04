239 motorists booked in April for wrong side driving in Cyberabad  

May 04, 2024 11:39 am | Updated 11:39 am IST - HYDERABAD

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 239 motorists were booked for driving in wrong route endangering the lives and personal safety of others in Cyberabad.

The cases have been booked under the section 336 of the Indian penal Code (IPC) in April alone, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Cyberabad, D. Joel Davies said during a meeting with the traffic personnel on the issue of wrong route driving on Friday.

Instructions were issued to the officials including identifying the areas where wrong side driving is most common, keeping vigilance through surveillance cameras on violators and taking strict action against them. Senior officials including Medchal Traffic DCP DV Srinivasa Rao were present in the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.